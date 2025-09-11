© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIN A TRIP TO MYKONOS, GREECE! SUPPORT NHPR NOW AND YOU'LL BE ENTERED INTO THIS INCREDIBLE DRAWING.

Is 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' as final as the name implies?

By Bob Mondello
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT

After six seasons on television, and now a third big-screen outing, the Crawley family saga has another installment with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.