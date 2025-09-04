© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

A single dose of LSD can treat anxiety and depression for months, study shows

By Jon Hamilton
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT

A new study finds that a single dose of LSD can ease a person's anxiety for months. This could give legitimacy to research on a range of psychedelics.

