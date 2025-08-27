Why African elephant poop is so important to this American guitar company
A new study shows how African elephant poop helps make American-made guitars -- and how poaching of elephants is contributing to a decrease in ebony trees.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A new study shows how African elephant poop helps make American-made guitars -- and how poaching of elephants is contributing to a decrease in ebony trees.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.