Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook will fight President Trump to stay in her position
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook intends to file a lawsuit after President Trump said she should be immediately removed from her position.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook intends to file a lawsuit after President Trump said she should be immediately removed from her position.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.