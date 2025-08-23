© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's essential local news with a donation today!

How do Scottish honesty boxes work and who uses them?

Published August 23, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT

The Kitchen Sisters production team takes a look into the long held Scottish tradition of honesty boxes - where you leave the money in the box and take what you need.

Copyright 2025 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.