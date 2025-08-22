'Private Music' arrives 30 years after the Deftones' debut
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Chino Moreno, lead singer of the alternative metal band Deftones, about the band's first new album in five years, Private Music.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Chino Moreno, lead singer of the alternative metal band Deftones, about the band's first new album in five years, Private Music.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.