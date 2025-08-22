FBI searches John Bolton's home, office
The search of the home and office of former President Trump national security adviser and frequent critic John Bolton raises questions about how the administration is using law enforcement.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The search of the home and office of former President Trump national security adviser and frequent critic John Bolton raises questions about how the administration is using law enforcement.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.