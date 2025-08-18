Zelenskyy and European leaders to meet with Trump at White House on Monday
European leaders will travel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting with President Trump at the White House with on Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
European leaders will travel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting with President Trump at the White House with on Monday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.