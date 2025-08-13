'Songs for Other People's Weddings' is an experiment in music and prose
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author David Levithan and singer-songwriter Jens Lekman, creators of the new novel and album Songs for Other People's Weddings.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with author David Levithan and singer-songwriter Jens Lekman, creators of the new novel and album Songs for Other People's Weddings.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.