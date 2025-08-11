© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump talks to reporters about D.C. crime and Putin summit

By Franco Ordoñez
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT

President Trump took questions from reporters about his plans to boost federal law enforcement in D.C. — and his plan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Franco Ordoñez
