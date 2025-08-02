Catching up on a busy week of economic news.
A weak jobs report and President Trump's latest tariffs ended a busy week for the economy --- and sparked new worries about the impact those sweeping new taxes will have on all of us.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A weak jobs report and President Trump's latest tariffs ended a busy week for the economy --- and sparked new worries about the impact those sweeping new taxes will have on all of us.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.