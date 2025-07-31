How effective are wearable cooling devices
This summer, you might notice more people using a gadget to fight the heat: a horseshoe-shaped fan that sits on your neck and blows air. But can a neck cooling fan really help you?
Copyright 2025 NPR
This summer, you might notice more people using a gadget to fight the heat: a horseshoe-shaped fan that sits on your neck and blows air. But can a neck cooling fan really help you?
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.