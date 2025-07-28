Jack McAuliffe, who started the craft beer revolution in the U.S., has died at age 80
In the mid-'70s, Jack McAuliffe co-founded the first microbrewery in the U.S. since Prohibition. He died earlier this month at the age of 80.
