Israel bans beach access in Gaza

By Ruth Sherlock
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:18 AM EDT

Once a rare refuge in war-torn Gaza, the beach offered relief and a glimpse of freedom. Now, even the sea is off-limits — as Israel bans access to the coast, warning it could cost lives.

