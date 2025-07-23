What does PEPFAR's future look like?
When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds for public media and foreign aid, just one program was spared: the U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative, or PEPFAR.
Copyright 2025 NPR
