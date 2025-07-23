© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win big during NHPR's Summer Raffle! Purchase your tickets today!

What does PEPFAR's future look like?

By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds for public media and foreign aid, just one program was spared: the U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative, or PEPFAR.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.