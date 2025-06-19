© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Unpacking the record-breaking sale of the LA Lakers

By Jason Fuller,
John Ketchum
Published June 19, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT

ESPN reported on Wednesday that a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers is being sold "for a franchise valuation of approximately $10 billion," citing "sources with knowledge of the deal." Author and historian Jeff Pearlman explains what this means for the franchise and the sport of basketball.

Corrected: June 23, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
In this audio story, as well as in a previous web summary, we incorrectly report that the Los Angeles Lakers had announced that the team will be sold for $10 billion. In fact, no announcement has been made, although ESPN reported on June 18 that an agreement was in the works. The terms of the deal have not been made public.
Jason Fuller
John Ketchum
