© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR during NH Gives and protect local news!

How Apple's presence in China helped with the creation of the iPhone

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT
A woman tries out an iPhone at an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
/
A woman tries out an iPhone at an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Find the first part of our conversation with Patrick McGee and read a book excerpt here.

In order to make its products cheaply, Apple sent engineers to China to train workers and paid for expensive specialized equipment at factories there. This helped push China to become the world’s leader in high-tech electronics manufacturing and helped Apple create the iPhone, one of the most iconic products of the 21st century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Patrick McGee, who tells this story in his new book “Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company,” and looks at how the iPhone became so popular among Chinese consumers and how Beijing has become determined to maintain China’s place as the dominant tech manufacturer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.