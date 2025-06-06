Norwalk kicks off Pride Month amid federal attacks targeting LGBTQ+ communities

For Connecticut State Rep. Dominique Johnson, Pride Month is as much about community as it is about affirming the identities of members of the LGBTQ+ community, as attacks mount at the federal level and closer to home.

“It's about what we do every day, showing up for each other, especially when there is movement meant to divide us. What do we do when we come together to look out for those who are most vulnerable,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who represents the 143rd District which includes Norwalk and Westport, attended the city’s annual Pride flag-raising at City Hall on Friday.

She said the flag raising comes as the federal government has moved ahead with executive actions targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and access to healthcare and dismissing the existence of transgender people.

Johnson also says the rising attacks aren’t just at the federal level.

“I hear from my colleagues all across the state that aren't lucky to live in a place like Norwalk or Westport, my other town, in my delegation in my district, they live in places where these flag raisings are no longer happening out of fear, out of politics that are meant to divide us,” she said.

Various towns in northern Connecticut, such as Enfield, have banned pride flag raisings in recent years . A bill banning health care discrimination at long-term care facilities in the state was signed by Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this month after facing objections by several Republican state legislators.

Other local politicians and officials have attacked LGBTQ+ representation, including calling for a ban on books at school libraries deemed inappropriate, reflecting cultural tensions over sexual orientation on a national level.

CT Mirror reported on an earlier incident where a Republican state representative was criticized for using vulgar language in the state legislature as she read from a book catering to LGBTQ+ people she called inappropriate.

LGBTQ+ teens and young people face higher suicide attempt rates due in part to social attitudes towards their identities.

Jim Travers, director of Norwalk's traffic, mobility and parking department, said the Pride flag is necessary because of the challenges many still face.

“They need to be able to see us,” Travers said. “So that we don't have that kid who's driving around his car that wants to end his life.”

Rachel Simon is executive director of the Triangle Community Center, which caters to LGBTQ+ people in Norwalk. She mentioned an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could impact gender affirming care.

“In the event that the Supreme Court says that it is legal to discriminate against people and not offer gender affirming care at the state level, we expect people to come to Connecticut and to come to states where we have protections in place,” Simon said.

