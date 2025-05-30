Construction workers detained at Newport work site, advocates say

Federal agents working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 10 people at a construction site in Newport Thursday, according to the group Vermont Asylum Assistance Project.

The workers were subcontractors with Patriot Building Systems of Londonderry, New Hampshire, according to the asylum group.

Patriot Building Systems declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

A press release sent out by Vermont Asylum Assistance Project said “five or so of the individuals were carrying proof of status,” and the whole group was taken to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

The asylum support group said the five individuals with proof of status could be released Friday.

The group also reported that seven women who were being detained at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington were put on a commercial flight to Chicago early Friday.

The detainees did not leave the plane in Chicago, according to the press release, and the flight then reboarded to Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story and may be updated.