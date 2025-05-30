© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Construction workers detained at Newport work site, advocates say

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published May 30, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
A map of northern Vermont has a black dot and label for Newport, which is located about 8 miles south of the Canada border.
The Vermont Asylum Assistance Project said federal agents working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 10 people at a construction site in Newport.

Federal agents working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 10 people at a construction site in Newport Thursday, according to the group Vermont Asylum Assistance Project.

The workers were subcontractors with Patriot Building Systems of Londonderry, New Hampshire, according to the asylum group.

Patriot Building Systems declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

A press release sent out by Vermont Asylum Assistance Project said “five or so of the individuals were carrying proof of status,” and the whole group was taken to Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

The asylum support group said the five individuals with proof of status could be released Friday.

The group also reported that seven women who were being detained at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington were put on a commercial flight to Chicago early Friday.

The detainees did not leave the plane in Chicago, according to the press release, and the flight then reboarded to Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story and may be updated.
Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public’s southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. Email Howard.
