Revisiting a music tribute to George Floyd
NPR's Michel Martin and A Martinez revisit an orchestral work composed by Adolphus Hailstork with librettist Herbert Martin paying tribute to George Floyd, five years after his death.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin and A Martinez revisit an orchestral work composed by Adolphus Hailstork with librettist Herbert Martin paying tribute to George Floyd, five years after his death.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.