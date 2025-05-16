© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Israeli intensifies strikes on Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT

The Israeli military has intensified its bombing campaign against Hamas in Gaza, with more than 100 people reported killed in an offensive in the southern city of Khan Younis on Thursday. This all comes as President Trump’s visit to the Middle East wraps up with little focus on the conflict in Gaza.

For more on the latest, host Lisa Mullins turns to Anshel Pfeffer, who is in Jerusalem for The Economist.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

