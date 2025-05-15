© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain unclear

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

It’s unclear if Russia and Ukraine will talk in Turkey on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Ankara for what he said he hoped would be direct talks to end the war. Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin opted not to attend, sending a low-level delegation to Istanbul, headed by a former culture minister, Vladimir Medinsky. It’s now not clear if Zelenskyy will join the negotiations.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Joanna Kakissis about whether anything is expected to come out of the talks now.

