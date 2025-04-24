Video: As color pops across Connecticut, 'rites of spring' are everywhere

We get used to the monochrome of winter and, for some, the season's narrow palette is an opportunity to rest our eyes.
Spring's alarm clock of color, though, is a gentle one. The Connecticut River swells with winter's melted snow, maple sap is boiled one last time, forsythias bloom and chickens begin scratching in ground only recently warmed.
Watch as winter fades to resplendent pops of color across Connecticut.
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
