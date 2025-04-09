What does it take to keep your job as an NBA head coach?
Mike Malone, the former coach of the Denver nuggets, was fired this week -- joining a growing list of NBA coaches to lose their jobs after winning a championship.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Mike Malone, the former coach of the Denver nuggets, was fired this week -- joining a growing list of NBA coaches to lose their jobs after winning a championship.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.