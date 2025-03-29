The surprise drop in drug overdose deaths in the U.S.
For this week's Reporter's Notebook segment, NPR Addiction Correspondent Brian Mann explains the reasons behind the surprise drop in overdose deaths across the country.
Copyright 2025 NPR
For this week's Reporter's Notebook segment, NPR Addiction Correspondent Brian Mann explains the reasons behind the surprise drop in overdose deaths across the country.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.