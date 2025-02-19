© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support community focused, fact driven journalism as a Leadership Circle Member today.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:09 AM EST

Measles cases are spiking in West Texas, how China is responding as the U.S. ends funding for pro-democracy groups, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges over alleged coup plot.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.