Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:19 AM EST

U.S. and Russia to hold talks on ending war in Ukraine, health agencies lose staff in key areas as Trump firings set in, aides to NYC Mayor Adams resign after DOJ moves to dismiss corruption charges.

