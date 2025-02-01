Robert Littell's 'Bronshtein in the Bronx' imagines Trotsky's time living in the Bronx
NPR's Scott Simon asks Robert Littell about Leon Trotsky's time living in the Bronx. Littell is the author of "Bronshtein in the Bronx."
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon asks Robert Littell about Leon Trotsky's time living in the Bronx. Littell is the author of "Bronshtein in the Bronx."
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.