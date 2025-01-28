Trump administration memo ordering a pause in federal spending sparks confusion
A memo calling for the halting of federal grant and loan programs for review is causing confusion and uncertainty across the federal government.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A memo calling for the halting of federal grant and loan programs for review is causing confusion and uncertainty across the federal government.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.