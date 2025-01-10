© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9

A neighbors' bond that transcends age

By Halle Hewitt
Published January 10, 2025 at 4:17 AM EST

Two women, who differ in age by nearly 50 years, talk about their friendship. They were neighbors before they met, and when they finally did, they discovered a connection across the age gap.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Halle Hewitt
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.