Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:49 AM EST

New Orleans' Bourbon Street reopens as the attack investigation goes on. Congress readies for a House speaker vote. Golan Heights villagers say homes were raided during an Israeli security operation.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

