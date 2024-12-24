Press conferences and policy fights: Sununu looks back on eight years in the corner office

About once every year for the past eight years, New Hampshire lawmakers had their shot at a moment with Gov. Chris Sununu.

Away from the press, and off the legislative calendar, the governor’s staff would open up the Executive Council chambers, spread out muffins and coffee, and give smaller clusters of lawmakers a chance to connect.

The breakfast socials, held in the mornings before State House business, were limited to two House committees at a time and were sprinkled throughout the legislative sessions, Sununu told reporters last week. They were meant to provide the rank and file of New Hampshire’s 424-member Legislature an opening to pitch Sununu on legislation, policy, or anything else. And they were emblematic of a tenet of Sununu’s image as governor: an openness for dialogue framed by approachability.

“It was all off the record, no media, no press, and it was great,” he said. “So . . . anyone who says ‘Well, I’ve never even met the governor’ — you chose not to come to the meetings that we had.”

But the annual meet-and-greets did not always smooth over an at-times rocky relationship with the Legislature. As Sununu enters the final days of his four-term tenure, he leaves a legacy as a governor more successful at appealing to the public and leading from the executive branch than with forging relationships with lawmakers, with a deep well of victories and defeats to show for it.

In a wide-ranging, 80-minute press conference last week — potentially his last before leaving office next month — Sununu defended that centralized style of governance. And he suggested that his successor, Gov.-elect Kelly Ayotte, should focus on building strong ties with her commissioners and keeping a friendly and transparent relationship with the press and public.

Sometimes that means not fixating on the Legislature, he said.

“The Legislature passes laws and walks away, and that’s their role, right?” Sununu said. “And then I sign it or not, but I don’t walk away. The council doesn’t walk away. The commissioners don’t walk away.”

Off-and-on with lawmakers

Months into his first year in office, Sununu learned that success — even with a Republican Legislature — is not always guaranteed. In 2017, his public advocacy for a right-to-work bill fell flat after pro-union Republicans bucked the new governor’s calls.

Since then, the governor had other failures, from the rejection of the victim rights bill “Marsy’s Law” to multiple attempts to pass sweeping licensing reform legislation. But he also notched lasting legislative wins such as the creation of the “Doorway” program to connect people to local substance use and mental health treatment, the passage of a privately operated paid family and medical leave system, and the formation of three new agencies: the Department of Energy, Department of Business and Economic Affairs, and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Sununu vetoed 119 bills during his tenure — the most of any recent governor. About two-thirds of them happened during a two-year term of Democratic control of the State House, but the rest took place during Republican control, including a 2023 veto of a bill rolling back gender identity rights in locker rooms, prisons, and sports teams and a 2022 veto of a congressional redistricting plan that created a Republican-leaning and Democratic leaning district.

And he found ways to exert influence without needing the Legislature. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sununu used emergency powers to issue executive orders that some Republican lawmakers disagreed with, prompting the Republican-led Legislature to later impose limits on declarations of emergency. And he and the Executive Council helped direct the spending of more than $3 billion of federal pandemic aid, creating short-term programs such as the $100 million InvestNH housing plan that did not need legislation to pass.

Speaking last week, Sununu said he respected the role of lawmakers and met with House and Senate leaders once a week, even when Democrats controlled the chamber. He recalled good relations both with fellow Republicans — like with former Senate Presidents Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley — and Democrats, like former Senate President Donna Soucy and former Speaker Steve Shurtleff.

But Sununu says even in the privacy of the corner office, legislative leaders were not always forthcoming about their plans.

“They never said a whole lot,” he said, attributing it in part to a desire by House and Senate leaders to keep their plans secret from each other. “Even on the Republican side, they would never give up a whole lot.”

That sometimes chilly dynamic shaped Sununu’s approach to governing, he said. “I’m not dismissing the Legislature, but I appreciated what their role was very early on, and the limitations of that role, and that’s fine,” he said. “And . . . ultimately, I did learn you can’t tell the Legislature what to do.”

Instead, the governor chose not to rely on lawmakers when it came to agenda items, he says now. And he saw his role through a broader lens.

“The Legislature passes maybe a policy, probably some funding for mental health, more community mental health services. OK, great, done,” he said. “Now what? They have no role in that. Virtually none. You know what matters? How does Bill Smith and his daughter get better access to the system that they want us to invest in? I’m going to talk to Bill Smith and his daughter, ask where the barriers are.”

Chasing the spotlight

Sununu’s governorship was marked by — and perhaps defined by — an affinity for the public spotlight. And he and his communications team capitalized on it, shuttling him to television studios in New York for nationally broadcast interviews and organizing “Super 603 Day” tours of the state’s attractions and restaurants.

The public responded to it; year after year, the governor received approval ratings in the high 50s and low 60s percentiles of the University of New Hampshire’s Granite State Poll.

Nowhere was the strategy more apparent and effective than during the outbreak of COVID-19, when the governor’s weekly press conferences updating the state were broadcast live and sometimes exceeded an hour in length. From August 2021 to August 2022, Sununu enjoyed approval ratings above 70 percent; he peaked in the first month of COVID above 80 percent, according to the Granite State Poll.

The continual free media irked his Democratic opponents, some of whom complained privately to reporters, but it kept Sununu front and center and helped secure him definitive reelection wins.

Looking back last week, Sununu said the approach stemmed from a basic idea.

“I do it because it helps me,” he said. “Right? If you try to live in a bubble, then you’re always worried about coming out of the bubble. What happens when I come out of the bubble? What happens when I do have to talk to the press?”

It’s a strategy that grew over time, he said.

“COVID, obviously, was just like the dam broke. And I realized there’s such power and opportunity. . . . When you just basically answer questions till it’s you guys got nothing left.”

By answering questions consistently, Sununu could wear out reporters’ interest and earn better coverage, he believes.

“The job is communication above all else, right?” Sununu said. “I might disagree with what you write and how you write it, the supposition that you guys might use sometimes, but the more I’m talking to you, the less supposition there is, theoretically.”

Uncertain future plans

Since announcing the end of his tenure, Sununu hasn’t indicated what next job he might take, but he said it will likely be something in media, and it will likely be focused on national issues and politics.

He said he hasn’t entertained any employment offers and can’t do so until he leaves office next month. And he pledged that he would avoid state issues where his influence could be seen as a conflict of interest.

He has also avoided offering suggestions or making requests to the incoming Ayotte administration — in public at least. “One thing I have appreciated is no one on this planet takes unsolicited advice,” he said.

That includes whether Ayotte should keep on Attorney General John Formella and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut or choose new nominees. Sununu said he supports them but would leave it to Ayotte.

Recently, the governor has made forays into national policy. He penned an op-ed in the Hill lauding Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s goals to reduce the size of federal government with the announced Department of Government Efficiency. And speaking to reporters last week, he endorsed President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals to downsize federal agencies such as the Department of Education and send money back to the states.

Those ideas — if enacted by Congress — would be transformative and potentially disruptive to New Hampshire’s fiscal structure, but Sununu argued the state could handle it.

As for Ayotte’s priorities, Sununu is keeping his distance but standing by for advice if asked, something he says he learned from his father, John H. Sununu, who served as governor from 1983 to 1989.

“My dad didn’t call me, give me advice on things, ever,” Sununu said. “If I asked him, he was always there to give me a piece of advice. But he said, ‘Yeah, you gotta find your way. You gotta make your own mistakes.’ . . . And you gotta appreciate that what Kelly sees on any given day will be very different than what I saw today.”

