Controversial pick: Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup
The FIFA games in 2034 will bring the world to Saudi Arabia, a crowning moment as the country overhauls its economy and rebrands itself on the global stage.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The FIFA games in 2034 will bring the world to Saudi Arabia, a crowning moment as the country overhauls its economy and rebrands itself on the global stage.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.