After years of challenges, new climate law pushes Cape Cod historic district to allow more solar

Gov. Maura Healey has signed a sweeping new climate law that could soon make it easier for Cape Codders in historic districts to install solar panels on their roofs.

The 80-square-mile Old Kings Highway Historic District stretches from Sandwich to Orleans, encompassing about 45,000 people who live north of Route 6, and it is one of the country's largest historic districts.

Everyone within the district—or any resident of the region's other many historic districts—needs approval from a local historic committee for solar installations that are visible from a public way.

The preservationists’ mandate is only to approve solar panels on homes if they present a minimal visual impact on the neighborhood. But in recent years, many property owners who have had solar plans challenged or denied have described the committees’ decisions as inconsistent, arbitrary and subjective.

The new law will require historic district commissions to consider climate change and greenhouse gas reduction goals when evaluating the appropriateness of solar panels in historic districts.

“They’re going to have to be much more selective in the things they disapprove of — and only, I think, in cases where there's a real potential damage to historic or cultural values. And that's a really big change,” said Chris Powicki, Sierra Club chair for the Cape and Islands.

Coastal communities at the forefront of the changing climate

The new rules come at a moment when climate change presents more challenges than ever. A recent comprehensive report from Greater Boston Research Advisory Group pointed to findings that waters off Massachusetts’ coast have warmed more than almost anywhere in the world.

The consequences have been far-reaching: warmer waters have affected fish stocks, ocean acidification, and salinity. The report also says extreme marine heatwaves that were formerly one-in-10,000-year-events could happen once in a decade by 2050. Experts say the deployment of renewable energy will help cut greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to heading off even more disastrous climate change impacts.

Powicki said the new law should ensure that solar installations will be approved on a more regular basis — creating more renewable energy opportunities for local solar installers, residents and businesses.

The provision on historical districts was authored by state Sen. Julian Cyr, whose district includes the Cape and islands, with collaboration from local environmental organizations, homeowners and historic preservationists, his office said in a statement.

“For too long, homeowners in historic districts have faced unnecessary hurdles when trying to install solar panels,” Cyr said in the statement. “This new policy balances the urgent need for renewable energy with the stewardship of our historic neighborhoods. It will empower residents to take direct action in combating climate change while preserving the unique character of our communities.”

The new state law is also expected to streamline siting and permitting processes to speed the deployment of renewable energy projects, advance the buildout of a statewide electric vehicle charging network, and advance the adoption of heat pumps.

Additional provisions are expected to expand affordability and access to solar for low-income customers; incentivize solar canopy installations; strengthen offshore wind procurement policies; and create more opportunities for public engagement on large-scale renewable energy projects.

The climate law received support from businesses and organizations including Mass Audubon, Eversource and Vineyard Wind.

