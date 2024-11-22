© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

Judge upholds Burlington's restrictions on short-term rentals

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST
A brown brick road leads forward towards a white structure. Buildings line the path and several groups of people walk in the area. It's a bright day, and the sky is mostly white with clouds, and yellow trees line the path on both sides.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Church Street Marketplace in Burlington on Oct. 23, 2024.

Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar ruled this week that Burlington has broad authority to regulate short-term rentals in the city.

A group of property owners sued last year, claiming that the city overstepped its authority when it passed restrictions on short-term rentals — they include a requirement that, in most cases, property owners live on the same lot or building as the short-term rental. The city can issue a $100 ticket for violations of the ordinance.

Burlington’s ordinance defines short-term rentals as units that are rented for fewer than 30 consecutive days, and for more than 14 days in a 12-month period.

The lawsuit claimed that state law only allows regulation of short-term rentals for the purpose of promoting a municipality's health, safety and welfare, and that duration limits and occupancy requirements for rentals don’t promote any of the categories spelled out in the statute.

But Hoar, in a Nov. 19 decision, wrote state law clearly allows municipalities to impose these regulations, and that the city's intention with the ordinance was to promote more long-term housing in the city, which is a public benefit.

“The relationship between a lack of available long-term housing and strains on the housing market, with impacts on homelessness, is intuitive, as is the consequent impact on a municipality’s general welfare,” Hoar said in his decision. “Thus, the City’s regulation of short-term rentals bears an obvious and rational relation to public welfare, health, and safety.”

Burlington is not the only Vermont municipality to consider regulating short-term rentals. An analysis last year found homes listed on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo have grown rapidly, raising concerns that short-term rentals are taking housing units out of the rental market and making the state’s housing crisis worse.

Advocates for the short-term rental industry have argued that they shouldn’t be scapegoated for the state’s housing shortage, and that a patchwork of regulations could hurt Vermont’s tourism economy.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.