'Sanctuary city' ordinance would protect undocumented immigrants living in L.A.
Los Angeles on Tuesday approved a so-called "sanctuary city" ordinance aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants from potential deportation.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Los Angeles on Tuesday approved a so-called "sanctuary city" ordinance aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants from potential deportation.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.