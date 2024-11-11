© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

'My Unsung Hero': When her car key broke, a thief helped her get home safe

Published November 11, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST

In 1976, Betsy Cornwell's key broke off as she tried to start her car. It was late at night, and she was in an empty parking lot. Someone stepped in.

