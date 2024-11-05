© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Find all of our election coverage here!

CT voters approve constitution change to allow no-excuse absentee voting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM EST
Updated November 6, 2024 at 6:19 AM EST
Luisa Cabrera said she thought she had registered online in September, but didn’t see her registration come up when she checked today, and ended up having to wait in line with her six-year-old daughter Jaslin for same-day registration. She said she’d be okay with a two-hour wait, but after waiting for nearly four hours, “I don’t think i’ll vote again if this happens,” she said. “A lot of people have kids, have work.” (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Luisa Cabrera thought she had registered online in September, but her registration didn't come up when she checked today. She ended up waiting in line with her six-year-old daughter Jaslin for same-day registration. After waiting nearly four hours, “I don’t think i’ll vote again if this happens,” she said. “A lot of people have kids, have work.”

Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved an amendment to the state’s constitution that could make it easier to cast ballots by mail or through drop boxes in future elections.

The question reads: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

The amendment lifts long-standing restrictions that only allowed people in the state to vote by absentee ballot if they were going to be out of town, are sick or disabled, or couldn’t get to a polling location because of religious restrictions.

While voters approved the question, the constitution change still needs to go through the state legislature. The question appeared as a public referendum because Connecticut’s election laws are embedded in its constitution, which means changing how elections are conducted includes a years-long process involving lawmaker and voter approvals.

Currently, to be eligible for an absentee ballot, Connecticut voters have to provide an excuse. That could be illness, absence from town during all hours of voting, or religious beliefs that don't allow them to go to the polls on Election Day.

Now that a simple majority of voters chose “yes” on the referendum, state lawmakers would be allowed to propose, debate and vote on a law that would allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt
