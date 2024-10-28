A follow-up to several NPR exclusive reports on a crisis in military health care
At a hospital in Charlotte, N.C., military doctors serve alongside civilians -- in what some hope will be a model to shore-up both systems.
Copyright 2024 NPR
At a hospital in Charlotte, N.C., military doctors serve alongside civilians -- in what some hope will be a model to shore-up both systems.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.