© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!

Biden is in Berlin for talks with European leaders focused on Ukraine, democracy

By Rob Schmitz,
A Martínez
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:46 AM EDT

America’s relationship with Europe is stronger than ever, and that’s largely due to the work that President Biden has done over past four years.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rob Schmitz
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.