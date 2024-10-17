Morning news brief
VP Harris makes her case to GOP voters on Fox News. Ex-President Trump courted Latino voters at a town hall hosted by Univision. Ukraine’s president speaks to EU leaders about his plan to end the war.
Copyright 2024 NPR
