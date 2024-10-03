Morning news brief
Prosecutors reveal new details in the Trump election interference case. Hezbollah gives media tours of sites hit by Israeli strikes. A jury deliberates Tyre Nichols police brutality case in Memphis.
Copyright 2024 NPR
