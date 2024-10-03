© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and election coverage you can trust.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 3, 2024 at 4:10 AM EDT

Prosecutors reveal new details in the Trump election interference case. Hezbollah gives media tours of sites hit by Israeli strikes. A jury deliberates Tyre Nichols police brutality case in Memphis.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.