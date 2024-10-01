The Middle East war widens as Iranian missiles shoot into Israel
The war in the Middle East appears to be widening. Iran sent a volley of missiles at Israel just days after Israel killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah.
Copyright 2024 NPR
