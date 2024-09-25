A Colorado congressional district represents the country's political divide
Voters in a Colorado congressional district discuss the political divisions they see at home and around the country during a crucial election year.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Voters in a Colorado congressional district discuss the political divisions they see at home and around the country during a crucial election year.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.