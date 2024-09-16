Juanes: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

From the moment Colombian superstar Juanes started singing “Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor,” we know we were in for something special.

He usually performs in arenas and stadiums all over the Spanish speaking world, but he brought his intensely personal songs to the Tiny Desk — and none of them lost their power of speaking directly to the heart.

A highpoint for me was when he converted his popular song “La Luz” into a Dominican merengue, complete with crowd singalong. But what brought the house down was his surprise encore of “A Dios Le Pido,” proving this performance celebrates the power of his artistry and the familiarity of his music in our lives.

SET LIST

“Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor”

“Cecilia”

“Mala Gente”

“La Luz

“A Dios Le Pido”

MUSICIANS

Juanes: lead vocals, guitar

Felipe Navia: bass

Juan Pablo Daza: guitar

Richard Bravo: percussion

Marcelo Novati: drums

Miguel Ortiz: trumpet

Felipe Silva: tenor Sax

Percy Recavarren: trombone

Nicolle Horbath: vocals

Daniel Olivero: vocals

Emmanuel Briceño: keyboards, musical direction

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Estefania Mitre, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez

Photographer: Virginia Lozano

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

