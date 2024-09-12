© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii!

Restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons across Russia’s border may be lifted

By Michel Martin
Published September 12, 2024 at 5:05 AM EDT

Ukraine's president wants to attack targets inside Russia. Will the U.S. loosen restrictions on the long-range weapons it provides for the war?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.