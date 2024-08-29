© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news above the noise this election season - become a sustaining member today!

Why is taking so long to get mpox vaccines to the epicenter of the crisis?

By Gabrielle Emanuel,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 29, 2024 at 3:37 AM EDT

The U.S. and Europe have access to mpox vaccines, but the epicenter of the current mpox crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has no doses yet.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.