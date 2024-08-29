Why is taking so long to get mpox vaccines to the epicenter of the crisis?
The U.S. and Europe have access to mpox vaccines, but the epicenter of the current mpox crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has no doses yet.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The U.S. and Europe have access to mpox vaccines, but the epicenter of the current mpox crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has no doses yet.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.