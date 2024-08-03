NPR staffers recommend nonfiction books for the summer
Why suffer bug bites when you can stay inside and READ? NPR staffers suggest a trio of non-fiction: "The Showman," "Invisible Rulers," and "the Threshold of Dissent."
Copyright 2024 NPR
Why suffer bug bites when you can stay inside and READ? NPR staffers suggest a trio of non-fiction: "The Showman," "Invisible Rulers," and "the Threshold of Dissent."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.