© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:06 AM EDT

Assassinations in the Middle East stoke fears of more violence. The case against three of the alleged 9/11 attack plotters reaches a conclusion. More than 100 large wildfires are burning in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.