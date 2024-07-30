© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

Money for medals: Countries give their Olympians cash bonuses for winning

By Jonas Adams,
Jeanette Woods
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT

For most countries, many medal-winning athletes receive a hefty financial bonus. The amount depends — but can reaches upwards of $200,000 for some nations.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Jonas Adams
Jonas Adams is the director of All Things Considered.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.